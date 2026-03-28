Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Newcastle United defender Steve Howey has suggested that European qualification could be key to keeping Sandro Tonali at St James’ Park in the summer.

The 25-year-old joined Newcastle from AC Milan for a fee in the region of £55m and has since established himself as an integral part of the Magpies’ midfield.

Though he was initially handed a five-year contract, it was later extended until 2029, with an additional one-year option.

Tonali has won praise for his assured displays in the Newcastle engine room and was linked with a move to Arsenal in the winter transfer window.

The Italian remains a popular option for a number of clubs and with Newcastle looking unlikely to secure a top five spot this season, whether he stays at the club is open to question.

Selling Tonali would be a big call for Newcastle to make and it would mark the second summer when they have sold one of their top stars, following on the footsteps of Alexander Isak’s exit.

Howey believes that qualifying for Europe would significantly improve Newcastle’s chances of keeping hold of Tonali though.

Level First cap Italy U19s 2018 Italy U21s 2019 Italy 2019 Sandro Tonali for Italy

He also admitted it could become difficult to retain the midfielder if the club fail to secure European football next season, indicating it would be understandable if Tonali considered his options.

Howey told BBC Radio Newcastle: “He’s a top player and if the team got into any type of European competition then I would expect him to stay [at the club].

“I can also see why it’s difficult [for him] because do you expect him to stay if Newcastle don’t get Europe at all?”

After 31 matches, Eddie Howe’s side have collected 42 points and currently sit 12th in the table, four points behind the European places.

Failure to qualify for Europe could not only impact Tonali’s future but also raise concerns over the long-term prospects of other key players at the club.

One former top flight star said last month that he believes Anthony Gordon may be on his way out in the summer.

Newcastle have already exited European competition this season after suffering a heavy defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16.

Following the international break, Howe’s side are set to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their next Premier League fixture; the Eagles first take on Fiorentina in the Conference League.