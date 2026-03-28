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Stuart Dallas has lauded Sunderland defender Trai Hume for his display during Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Italy and believes he will learn from the experience.

Northern Ireland faced the four-time world champions in a challenging World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final on Thursday night and, despite falling to a 2-0 defeat in Bergamo, Michael O’Neill’s side produced a disciplined defensive display that remained a significant positive.

Sunderland have seen several of their first-team players excel on the international stage during the current break, with Hume’s standout display for his country further enhancing his growing reputation at the Stadium of Light.

The Wearside club currently occupy 11th position in the Premier League table after 31 fixtures and have maintained competitive form in the top flight following the club’s recent 2-1 victory over Newcastle United.

Hume has been a mainstay for the Black Cats this season, starting 29 of his 31 league appearances and recording 57 tackles, 22 interceptions and 152 successful duels to cement his status as a vital component of the starting eleven for Regis Le Bris.

Dallas, who represented Northern Ireland on 62 occasions before his retirement, was particularly impressed by the tenacity shown by the full-back against elite opposition in Italy.

The former Leeds United star noted that the defender was among a group of players who reached an exceptional standard on the night.

International Caps Josh Magennis 87 Paddy McNair 81 George Saville 63 Bailey Peacock-Farrell 53 Most capped players in current Northern Ireland squad

He emphasised that the team understood the necessity of a strong defensive shape and feels that Hume was brilliant in his execution.

While speaking to BBC One NI after the final whistle, the former Northern Ireland stalwart said: “Trai Hume was one of a number of players who were exceptional on the night.

“We knew we would have to defend and Trai was brilliant.

“He is a big part of Michael’s team and, going forward, he will learn from this.”

The 24-year-old defender has showcased his attacking capabilities alongside his defensive duties this season, notably providing a crucial assist during the club’s 2-0 victory against Wolves earlier in the campaign.

Sunderland will look to lean rely heavily on Hume’s development as they continue their campaign, with the Black Cats next set to face Tottenham Hotspur in league action at the Stadium of Light on 12th April.