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Former Italy international Gaetano D’Agostino has given Bologna only a minimal chance of progressing against Aston Villa in the Europa League quarter-final, but feels Fiorentina can beat Crystal Palace in the Conference League.

Aston Villa cruised past Lille in the last 16 after beating them 3-0 on aggregate, despite being warned of a comeback by a star of the visiting French team.

Now Villa have a quarter-final tie set against Serie A outfit Bologna, who ensured continuation via a 5-4 aggregate win over Roma.

Over the two-legged tie that is set to kick-off on 9th April, Aston Villa will start as favourites, especially given Unai Emery’s record in the Europa League.

Ex-Italy star D’Agostino agrees that Villa are the favourites to progress.

He gives the Serie A outfit only a 20 per cent chance of progressing compared to Aston Villa’s 80 per cent.

D’Agostino however, remains optimistic about Fiorentina’s chances against Aston Villa’s fellow Premier League outfit Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals of the Conference League.

Talking up the tie between Fiorentina and Crystal Palace, D’Agostino told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web: “For me, Fiorentina have the biggest advantage, because the level of the Conference League isn’t that high.

Game Competition Bologna (A) Europa League Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League Bologna (H) Europa League Aston Villa’s next three games

“Fiorentina have a very good team, regardless of their league performance.

“Bologna, on the other hand, definitely can’t.

“They’ll face Aston Villa, and if I had to estimate a chance of progressing, I’d say 80-20.”

For Aston Villa, the Europa League represents another route into the Champions League, as Tottenham Hotspur demonstrated last term.

With Emery a specialist in the competition, hopes will be high that he can guide Aston Villa all the way through to the title.

One former Aston Villa star recently warned that if the club do not secure Champions League football for next season then they could slip back into mid-table.

Bologna can count upon Scotland international Lewis Ferguson in their ranks, while former Nottingham Forest midfielder Remo Freuler is also on the books.