Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest striker Lorenzo Lucca has seen his asking price dropped by parent club Napoli, in the event the Tricky Trees do not trigger their option to buy in him.

Forest were desperate to bolster their attacking line in the winter window and they brought in Lucca from Napoli on loan with an option to make his move permanent in the summer.

Lucca joined Napoli from Udinese last summer, but failed to impress Antonio Conte and fell out of favour at the Italian club.

His stock remains high at Udinese and shortly after his move to the City Ground, he was backed by the club’s sporting director to make an impact.

However, the Italian has only managed three appearances in the Premier League so far and Vitor Pereira did not include him in their matchday squad in the last four league games.

Pereira consistently overlooking Lucca is not something which has gone down well in Italy.

Napoli have made offloading Lucca on a permanent basis key to their transfer plans for the upcoming summer and are keen for Nottingham Forest to keep him.

Club Atletico Torino Vicenza Palermo Pisa Ajax Udinese Napoli Nottingham Forest Clubs Lorenzo Lucca has played for

Getting €35m from Forest triggering the clause for Lucca looks unlikely and, according to Italian outlet Area Napoli, the ‘fee has dropped’ as Napoli look to do business.

It is suggested that Napoli could even now be willing to accept just €20m for Lucca, a player they paid around €30m to sign from Udinese.

Whether that would tempt Nottingham Forest remains to be seen and is likely to depend heavily on what he does over the remaining games this term as they fight for survival.

There is also interest in Lucca from Bologna.

The Italian outfit have been monitoring the Forest star since his time at Ajax and their interest in Lucca never dissipated.

Lucca played a full 120 minutes for Nottingham Forest against FC Midtjylland in the second leg of the Europa League’s last 16, and will be hoping that Pereira gives him another chance in the Premier League soon.

Nottingham Forest might also part ways with another forward in the summer in the form of Dan Ndoye, who has been a bit part player under Pereira, with Inter Milan back on his trail.