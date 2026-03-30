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Nottingham Forest star Dan Ndoye is back on Inter Milan’s radar as the Nerazzurri eye a forward with dribbling and unpredictability.

Last season, Ndoye had a brilliant campaign with Bologna, where he scored nine times while laying on six assists in all competitions and he attracted interest from several clubs in the summer of 2025.

Forest were among his admirers, but the Premier League outfit failed with their first offer to convince Bologna to let the winger leave.

However, Nottingham Forest managed to beat off competition from Napoli to land the Swiss international and there were high hopes he would flourish in the Premier League.

Ndoye featured regularly for Nottingham Forest before an injury in December, but struggled to get into the starting line-up following his return from injury.

Napoli came knocking on the Tricky Trees’ door in January to sign Ndoye and even a swap deal for the 25-year-old was considered, but he stayed at the City Ground.

Ndoye last found the back of the net in October in Forest’s Europa League game against Midtjylland and he has fallen down the pecking order under new boss Vitor Pereira.

Club played for Lausanne Sport Nice Basel Bologna Nottingham Forest Clubs Dan Ndoye has played for

However, Ndoye might find a way out of the City Ground in the summer as Inter Milan, who are looking to add a player with dribbling ability and unpredictability, are considering him, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com).

Now is not the first time Inter Milan have shown interest in signing Ndoye, as they tried to bring him to Milan during the winter of 2025.

The Nerrazurri are top of the Serie A table with a six-point lead over their city rivals AC Milan and they have already started planning for the summer.

Inter Milan boss Cristian Chivu has his eyes set on the former Bologna star for whom Nottingham Forest paid a handsome fee.

The Tricky Trees are tipped to want at least €35m if Ndoye wants to leave this summer and in that case Inter Milan might have to dig deep in their pockets to find a suitable offer.

Nottingham Forest are currently 16th in the league table and they are fighting to keep their Premier League status intact.

They are only three points clear of the relegation zone and they have seven games to secure their future, with it unclear how much chance Ndoye will have to make an impact over those matches.