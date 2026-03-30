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Charlton Athletic out-on-loan attacker Tanto Olaofe has admitted that he wants to score goals like his old self at Stockport County, but he is more focused on helping his team than on scoring for himself.

The Lewisham-born attacking talent came through the ranks of Millwall, where he spent four years and made three senior appearances.

Olaofe spent the majority of his Millwall stay away on loan spells away from the club, before Stockport County signed him on a permanent deal from the Lions.

He had an impressive two and a half seasons at Stockport County, where he contributed to 44 goals directly in 121 matches across all competitions.

Last summer, Charlton brought the forward back to the Championship when they got promoted, and they paid a sizeable £1.5m to get his signature over the line.

His move to the Valley was talked up and one former EFL star claimed that Stockport County would miss Olaofe’s pace and directness in their frontline.

The 26-year-old, though, had an underwhelming start to his life at Charlton, where he scored only one goal in 25 games across all competitions.

Game Competition Wycombe Wanderers (H) League One Bolton Wanderers (A) League One Luton Town (N) EFL Trophy Stockport County’s next three games

By the winter transfer window, the Addicks were ready to loan him back to his former club to help him regain his confidence in front of goal.

He is yet to score for the Hatters since his comeback, but he performed well at the weekend against AFC Wimbledon in a 3-0 win for the League One outfit.

Olaofe is happy with his weekend performance, stressing he is happy as long as he can help his team win.

“As a striker, I am always going to be judged on goals”, the 26-year-old told Stockport’s media (0:29).

“But to be involved in all three goals [against Wimbledon] is a good feeling.

“If I keep putting in the performances and the shifts, a goal will come naturally.

“[I] just can’t be fixated on scoring, as long as the team is winning.”

He believes that the club and fans see the value he provides despite not scoring and he wants to repay their trust with goals.

“I’m grateful for the reception that I get – every time I come back onto the pitch.

“Even though I probably haven’t scored as much as I wanted to, the support from the staff, players, fans – they just see the value in me.

“Hopefully, the performances, the hard work will reap their benefits soon and I will get back to the old ways and start scoring goals.”

One journalist claimed that in the winter window ‘pretty much every team’ in League One were keen on the Charlton man, who decided to return to his former club.

The Hatters are well-positioned for a playoff fight under Dave Challinor, and it remains to be seen if Olaofe will be able to regain his lost goals to help Stockport get promoted to the Championship.