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Roberto De Zerbi is considering taking charge of Tottenham Hotspur for their final seven league games of the season to help them stay afloat, and the next few hours will be crucial as he decides whether to do so.

The north London club are in all sorts of trouble in the dying embers of the campaign and they are currently withouth a manager.

Igor Tudor was appointed until the end of the campaign on an interim basis, but he failed to register a single Premier League win in his short tenure.

The Croat left on Sunday and Tottenham are desperately looking at multiple candidates to help them avoid relegation, as they are currently only a point above the relegation zone.

The north Londoners are looking for someone who can get a tune out of the current squad in a short time to find some crucial wins.

Spurs have not won a single league game since the turn of the year and one ex-top-flight defender criticised Tottenham players for performing like ‘street footballers’.

The March international break has come at the right time for Spurs, as they have some time to appoint a new manager to get them over the line and ex-Brighton boss De Zerbi’s name has emerged strongly.

Manager Reign Jose Mourinho 2019-2021 Nuno Espirito Santo 2021 Antonio Conte 2021-2023 Ange Postecoglou 2023-2025 Thomas Frank 2025-2026 Igor Tudor 2026 Recent Tottenham managers

Last month, De Zerbi left Marseille after reaching a mutual agreement with the Ligue 1 giants, and now he could be back in the Premier League, at N17.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the next few hours are crucial in De Zerbi deciding whether he wants to take the Spurs job.

It has been suggested that the Italian boss has given his ‘openness’ to consider the position, but he is yet to make up his mind fully.

The north Londoners have guaranteed De Zerbi the chance to build a competitive team over the next few years at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, Tottenham’s utmost priority right now is to keep their head above water, and they feel that the ex-Brighton boss could be the man to do so.

De Zerbi has been reluctant to take the role before the summer, but Tottenham are pushing him hard.

Now it remains to be seen if De Zerbi will become the new Spurs boss in the upcoming hours or days, before they play Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in about two weeks’ time.