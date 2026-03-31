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Former West Brom defender Erik Pieters has expressed confidence that the Baggies will retain their Championship status despite the ill-timed international break, which he feels came just as they had begun to turn their form around.

West Brom struggled to find consistent positive results under Ryan Mason, who was dismissed in January, after which Eric Ramsay, who had never managed in the Championship, was given the call.

Ramsay was first handed the role but failed to inspire a turnaround, prompting the club to turn to James Morrison, a move that one former Championship figure believes is now starting to pay dividends given their recent run.

Eighteen losses already this campaign have left them locked in a tense relegation fight, though a timely upturn in form, with four strong results from their last five matches, has eased the pressure by opening up a four-point gap above the drop zone, leaving them sitting 20th.

However, just as momentum began to build, the international break arrived, halting the Throstles’ rhythm with a near two-week pause.

Pieters has voiced his confidence that his former club possess enough quality to steer clear of relegation to League One, despite their difficulties in consistently picking up points, underlining his faith in the squad’s overall strength.

The 37-year-old highlighted recent victories over Bristol City and Hull City, results that helped lift them out of the bottom places, while stressing the importance of sustaining that momentum.

Club played for Utrecht PSV Eindhoven Stoke City Amiens Burnley West Brom Luton Town Derby County Clubs Erik Pieters played for

Although he acknowledged the break may have come at an inopportune moment, he remains optimistic that the Baggies can resume where they left off and do enough to secure their place in England’s second tier.

Pieters said on EFL All Access (36:21): “I think they can.

“I believe they can 100 per cent.

“They are going through a rough patch, really difficult to get points on the board, but I do believe they are strong enough, the team is good enough

“They had two good results getting out of the bottom and now they just have to continue.

“I think the break is not at the right time for them, but hopefully they can pick up where they left off and make sure they play themselves safe in the league.”

Morrison and his side return to league action on 3rd April, hosting Wrexham at the Hawthorns, where a stern test awaits against Phil Parkinson’s promotion-chasing outfit.

Despite initial doubts about his appointment, the West Brom legend has delivered results and will be eager to sustain that momentum to ensure his club remain in the Championship next season.