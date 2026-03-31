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Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin believes that being in the Belgium national team is already a success in itself and revealed his aim now is to give the best of himself.

Raskin’s international debut only happened in March last year after the appointment of Rudi Garcia as Belgium boss.

He has played ten matches overall for Belgium since then and could be in line to add to those figures when the Red Devils take on Mexico later tonight.

Raskin described the current situation as one completely different to what it was under former national team manager Domenico Tedesco.

Under the 40-year-old, the Rangers man insists, he did not even feature on a list of 150 players for the national team.

And Raskin is enjoying his time in the camp and wants to give the best of himself for Belgium in the run up to the World Cup later this year.

Asked whether he is a genuine starter for the national team, Raskin was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Voetbalkrant: “I’m not really concerned with that.

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“The previous national coach, Domenico Tedesco, had drawn up a list of 150 players and I wasn’t even on it.”

Raskin believes he has succeeded just by getting into the Belgium squad and he is ready to make the most of it ahead of the summer’s showpiece tournament.

“It is already a success in itself that I am here.

“I am enjoying it and will just give the best of myself.”

Belgium are currently in the United States, where they will play the World Cup in June.

Raskin stressed the need for him and his team to adapt to the long journeys and jet lag.

“We do have to adapt here.

“Those long journeys make it difficult; we felt the jet lag at the start of the match against the United States.

“It remains interesting to play here.”

Raskin has been a loyal servant for his club, Rangers, having stayed put last summer despite falling out with then-manager Russell Martin.

He had interest from Wolves and Crystal Palace but decided against accepting potential offers.

He was praised by former Rangers player and assistant Billy Dodds, who feels that the 25-year-old is a good lad, who raises questions football-wise.

It now remains to be seen whether the midfielder eventually moves away this summer and a good World Cup could help to increase his value.