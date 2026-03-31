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Watford star Nampalys Mendy is of the view that Javi Gracia’s decision to freeze him out was ‘unjustified’, stressing that his performances after and before his appointment shows that.

Mendy grew up in Monaco’s academy and played 80 senior games for the Ligue 1 club, who he left for French outfit Nice.

Back in 2013, he claimed that he rejected advances from Manchester United in order to join Nice, which he stressed was the correct decision.

The La Seyne-sur-Mer-born defensive midfielder kept impressing at Les Aiglons and Premier League clubs tried to sign him.

West Ham United made a bid for him in 2016, but the Senegal international decided to join Leicester City instead.

Mendy went back to Lens in 2023, but Watford brought him back to England last summer on a season-long deal.

The 33-year-old was playing under Paulo Pezzolano, but Gracia froze him out when he came through the door and had a brilliant spell at the Hornets.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Senegalese midfielder has revealed that the Spaniard did not give him any reason behind his decision to leave him out.

New boss Edward Still also considers him a key player in Watford’s engine room, which Mendy pointed out and stated that Gracia’s decision was not justified.

“He didn’t give me any reasons”, the 33-year-old midfielder told French outlet Foot Mercato when he was asked what the reason was for Gracia to leave him out of his plans.

“He just told me it was his choice without any justification.

“I kept working, but I knew it was a profound injustice.

“He left after two months, and another coach arrived before Ed Still.

“I played with both of them right away, which clearly shows that my exclusion was unjustified.”

The Hornets, though, were cruising under Gracia, as one former striker described his appointment as one of the best decisions taken by the club in recent years.

Watford are currently seven points away from the last playoff spot, and it remains to be seen if the experienced midfielder will be able to help Still get the club a chance to get back to the Premier League.