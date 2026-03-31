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Galatasaray supremo Dursun Ozbek sees the potential capture of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as a ‘dream’ for the next summer transfer window.

The former Celtic defender has never looked back after moving to England and had a two-and-a-half-year spell at Southampton.

Liverpool decided to pay an eye-watering £75m for the central defender, who has established himself as one of the best all-time defenders in the league.

One former top-flight star claimed back in 2018 that Van Dijk was the best defender in the Premier League.

Van Dijk has won two Premier League titles and also won the Champions League once at the Merseyside giants.

The 34-year-old Dutchman is still going strong, as he captains the Anfield outfit, having played 364 games across all competitions for the Reds.

The Netherlands captain signed a contract extension until the summer of 2027 at the Reds, but is attracting transfer interest from Turkey in the dying embers of the current campaign.

Former PL star Davinson Sanchez Leroy Sane Ilkay Gundogan Lucas Torreira Mario Lemina Former PL players currently at Galatasaray

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Super Lig giants Galatasaray are eyeing the Liverpool legend for a possible move in the summer.

Cimbom president, Ozbek, sees the potential arrival of Van Dijk as a ‘dream’, but he is not the only Liverpool superstar on their radar.

Mohamed Salah, who is set to leave Anfield when the season ends, with eight surprise destinations detailed here, is also on Galatasaray’s radar, as the Super Lig outfit are eyeing a double raid.

It has been suggested that the Liverpool stars were impressed with RAMS Park’s atmosphere in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

However, whether the Netherlands defender is open to making a move to Turkey next term is not clear yet.

Van Dijk is also an inspiration for young defenders, as one of the top-rated Serie B defenders recently admitted that he tries to follow and learn from the Reds legend.

The Anfield outfit are currently working to finish in the top five of the Premier League to secure Champions League football for next season, which could play a key role in Van Dijk staying at the club beyond the campaign.