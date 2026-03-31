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Arsenal legend Martin Keown has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur should consider turning back to Thomas Frank amid their ongoing struggles.

Tottenham are currently enduring their worst Premier League campaign, with the relegation zone just a point below them and real worries over a drop down to the Championship.

After 31 games, Spurs sit 17th in the table with 30 points, and interim manager Igor Tudor recently left his role following a poor run of results.

Tudor was appointed as manager until the end of the season on 14th February, when Spurs were five points clear of the relegation zone.

He has now departed the club after failing to register a Premier League win, picking up just one point during his short tenure, which came against Liverpool at Anfield.

Tudor’s only victory as Spurs manager came against Atletico Madrid at home in the Champions League, but a huge loss in the first leg ultimately ended their campaign.

Tottenham look to be closing in on former Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi as the new manager, but Arsenal legend Keown suggested they should turn back the clock and bring back Frank.

Manager Reign Jose Mourinho 2019-2021 Nuno Espirito Santo 2021 Antonio Conte 2021-2023 Ange Postecoglou 2023-2025 Thomas Frank 2025-2026 Igor Tudor 2026 Recent Tottenham managers

He also highlighted tactical concerns from an early stage under Tudor, hinting the warning signs were evident from the very first game and that key decisions now need to be handled carefully by those in charge.

Keown said on talkSPORT (6:06): “I know people say you should never go back, but Thomas Frank might have been allowed back in the building to actually say ‘OK, let’s try and pick up where we left off’.

“I know that they’ve lost a few games, but it was certainly a lot better than we saw from recent games from Spurs.

“You could see in that first game against Arsenal after the first 45 minutes he [Tudor] was lost.

“He sat back down in his dugout because he couldn’t really compete tactically and I think that gave us an idea of what was to follow.

“So this has to be a really sensible, calm decision made by the people relatively new to this job for Spurs.”

Frank was appointed as Tottenham manager at the start of the 2025/26 campaign after guiding Brentford to a 10th-place finish last season.

However, his spell came in for heavy criticism, and he was sacked with Spurs sitting 16th following a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United.

The Lilywhites are now winless in 13 top-flight games, their worst run since 1935, and are the only side yet to register a Premier League win in 2026.

Tottenham’s first match after the international break is away against Sunderland, and a final decision on the manager is expected by that time.