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Fixture: West Ham United vs Leeds United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has picked his West Ham lineup vs Leeds United for this afternoon’s FA Cup quarter-final tie at the London Stadium – match preview here.

West Ham are continuing to battle to try to survive in the Premier League, but alongside that push they have made progress in the FA Cup.

While the relegation battle is taking up most of Nuno’s thoughts – he has admitted he has had no time to follow his homeland league – he will know just what a confidence boost getting into the FA Cup semi-final could mean.

There could be a further benefit as Leeds are also in the relegation scrap and victory could be important psychologically.

Nuno has already faced Leeds as West Ham boss and lost, but he does not believe that will have an impact on today’s game.

Hammers attacker Jarrod Bowen has made no bones about just how important today’s game could be, as he eyes an FA Cup semi-final spot and a trip to Wembley.

The cup clash sees Alphonse Areola keep his spot in the West Ham vs Leeds United lineup as the cup goalkeeper.

At the back, Nuno looks towards a defence of Kyle Walker-Peters, Axel Disasi, Max Kilman and El Hadji Malick Diouf to keep things tight at the back.

In the engine room, West Ham go with Freddie Potts, Soungoutou Magassa and Mateus Fernandes, while Adama Traore and Jarrod Bowen support Taty Castellanos in providing the threat in the final third.

Nuno could change his West Ham lineup vs Leeds United by making changes from the bench and his options include Tomas Soucek and Pablo.

West Ham United Lineup vs Leeds United

Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Disasi, Diouf, Potts, Magassa, Fernandes, Traore, Bowen, Castellanos

Substitutes: Herrick, Pablo, Lamadrid, Soucek, Scarles, Kante, Golambeckis, Mayers, Ajala