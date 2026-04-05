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Fixture: West Ham United vs Leeds United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs West Ham in this afternoon’s FA Cup quarter-final clash – match preview here.

Leeds are now just one game away from securing a trip to Wembley in a semi-final clash and Farke has vowed to field a strong team as he senses the chance to make history.

The Whites have hit a bump in the road with regards to their Premier League form, but progress in the FA Cup has been an ever-present.

They scored a comfortable 3-0 win over Norwich City in the last round, but playing West Ham does mark a step change as all of their FA Cup opponents so far have been Championship sides.

Leeds have already met West Ham this season, at Elland Road, and ran out 2-1 winners, which should boost belief at the London Stadium today.

Farke admitted in the build up that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin had felt some problems with his hamstring in training; he starts on the bench today.

With the carrot of an FA Cup semi-final on the line, Farke will be keen to find the right combinations throughout the tie today to steer Leeds to a final four spot.

In goal in the Leeds United lineup vs West Ham today is Lucas Perri, while in defence Farke picks Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Jaka Bijol.

He deploys two wing-backs in the shape of Jayden Bogle and James Justin.

Controlling the game through midfield could be crucial today and Leeds go with Ethan Ampadu, Anton Stach and Ao Tanaka, while Noah Okafor supports Lukas Nmecha up front.

Farke can shuffle his pack at any point and options off the bench to change his Leeds United lineup vs West Ham include Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United Lineup vs West Ham

Perri, Bogle, Struijk, Rodon, Bijol, Justin, Ampadu, Stach, Tanaka, Okafor, Nmecha

Substitutes: Darlow, Byrem, Bornauw, Longstaff, Gruev, Aaronson, Gnonto, Piroe, Calvert-Lewin