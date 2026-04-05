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Leeds United are more than capable of getting past Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, in the view of Whites legend Jon Newsome.

Daniel Farke’s men needed penalties to get past West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday after they let slip a 2-0 lead to being drawing 2-2 at full time and then at the end of extra time.

Leeds needed a crucial penalty from Pascal Struijk to book a semi-final spot, with West Ham missing two penalties and losing the shoot-out 4-2.

While the Whites would likely have been hoping to have been drawn against Southampton in the semi-final, they were handed a tie against heavyweights Chelsea.

Chelsea will undoubtedly start as favourites to beat Leeds at Wembley, but Newsome feels there is no reason Farke’s side cannot get the better of the Blues.

Leeds have taken four points off Chelsea in the Premier League this season and Newsome insists that in the final four stage they were always going to have to face a quality side.

Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds (5th April, 19:53): “Listen, you get to the semi-final of the FA Cup and you’re always going to play good teams aren’t you?

Result Competition Chelsea 2-2 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 3-1 Chelsea Premier League Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United FA Cup Last three Leeds United-Chelsea meetings

“Obviously you’d prefer to pull Southampton out of the hat, but you’ve got to face who you’ve got to face.

“Chelsea, there is no reason Leeds can’t go and get a result against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final.”

Port Vale came up against Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final and were demolished 7-0.

While the Blues will be keen to do all they can to win the FA Cup, they are focused on trying to secure Champions League football through their Premier League finish this term.

Sitting in sixth spot, Chelsea are a point behind Liverpool in fifth and six off fourth placed Aston Villa.

Gabriel Gudmundsson will be keen to be involved in the FA Cup semi-final and he was lauded for his performance against Chelsea earlier this season, being dubbed ‘phenomenal’.

While the game will be at Wembley, the Leeds fans will be sure to be in good voice and Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has already admitted they can have a huge effect at Elland Road.

With an FA Cup final at stake, Farke will surely pick a strong side despite Leeds’ continuing battle against relegation.