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Arnaud Kalimuendo’s future at Eintracht Frankfurt is ‘seriously in jeopardy’ even though the German club want to sign the Nottingham Forest loanee permanently.

The Tricky Trees are in grave trouble in the Premier League as they are fighting to avoid relegation, after they spent handsomely in the last summer window.

The French forward was one of those who joined the club at the beginning of the current campaign, after he turned down Leeds United.

Game time at the City Ground, however, was hard to come by as Kalimuendo did not start a single league game in the first half of the season and was loaned out to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Die Alder’s sporting director was delighted with the Frenchman’s arrival in Germany and he lauded the 24-year-old for his finishing ability.

They have an option to buy the former Paris Saint-Germain academy graduate on a permanent basis should he impress in Germany.

And Kalimuendo has been a key player for the Bundesliga side, as he plays up front alongside Jonathan Burkardt as part of Albert Riera’s front two.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

The ex-France Under-21 forward is enjoying life in Germany and it has been suggested that Eintracht Frankfurt also want to keep hold of him beyond the end of the term.

However, according to German daily Bild, the possibility of a potential permanent deal is in major jeopardy despite the club wanting to make him permanent.

The option to buy that the clubs involved have negotiated for Kalimuendo is worth €27m, which is currently unaffordable for Eintracht Frankfurt.

It was suggested last month that Eintracht Frankfurt are so impressed with the Forest loanee that they have a contract ‘in place’ for him as well.

Unless Riera’s side are able to generate good profit by selling players in the summer window, they will not be able to afford Kalimuendo.

Eintracht Frankfurt are seventh in the league table, ten points behind sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, and are not likely to finish high enough to generate a good amount of revenue from European football.

Whether they will try to renegotiate the option to buy in Kalimuendo’s loan deal remains to be seen, and they may hope for possible relegation for the Tricky Trees, which could pave a smooth pathway for them towards the French striker.