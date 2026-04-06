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Leeds United legend Jon Newsome has insisted that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in a different bracket altogether when set against Lukas Nmecha, following their displays in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final triumph.

Despite a peripheral role in league action, the German forward was handed his fourth straight FA Cup start ahead of Calvert-Lewin in the quarter-final against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

However, despite registering ten goal contributions across all competitions, Nmecha failed to make an impact and was withdrawn in the 69th minute, with Leeds’ number nine introduced shortly after and calmly converting a penalty following Brenden Aaronson being brought down to double the goal tally.

The 29-year-old stepped up again from the spot as the contest went to penalties, where Daniel Farke’s side prevailed 4-2 to seal a crucial passage to Wembley, leaving them just two wins away from silverware.

Calvert-Lewin remains the only Leeds player in double figures with eleven goals this season, closely followed by the former Wolfsburg man, who has seven to his name despite featuring for fewer minutes.

Newsome implied that, while he is not convinced by claims that Nmecha offers significantly more than the English striker, the 27-year-old still delivered a commendable display against the Hammers and acquitted himself well overall.

However, he maintained that, in his view, Calvert-Lewin performs at a superior level, pointing to a noticeable gulf in quality between the two.

Level First cap England U20s 2016 England U21s 2017 England 2020 Dominic Calvert-Lewin at international level

Newsome, when told about one fan saying Nmecha offers much more than Calvert-Lewin, said on BBC Radio Leeds (5th April, 19:54): “I can’t say I agree, but I thought Nmecha did OK, I thought he did well.

“But I think Dominic Calvert-Lewin is at a different level.”

The former Whites man also talked up the Yorkshire side’s chances of springing a surprise against Chelsea, whom Leeds have drawn in the semi-final of the cup competition, set to be played at the end of the month.

The Elland Road outfit have already taken four points off the Stamford Bridge side this season and will back their slim hopes of an upset, provided they sharpen their game management, as highlighted by a former Leeds United defender.

Farke’s work in the Premier League is far from complete and although Leeds have breathing room above the bottom three with a four-point cushion to the drop zone, attention now turns to a crucial test against Manchester United on 13th April, with the Whites eager to secure positive results to ensure survival.