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Nottingham Forest have received a big boost ahead of their Europa League clash against FC Porto, as the Portuguese side’s highly rated attacker Rodrigo Mora is doubtful for Thursday.

The City Ground outfit are wedged in a relegation battle and former Wolves boss Vitor Pereira is trying to keep them safe.

Their massive 3-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur before the international break gave them a boost and stunned a Premier League legend in the process.

Nottingham Forest remain in the relegation scrap though, with the jury out on whether a European distraction will be a help or hindrance come the end of the campaign.

Despite their domestic struggles, they have been brilliant in the Europa League, for which they qualified under their previous boss, Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nottingham Forest defeated Danish giants FC Midtjylland in the competition’s round of 16 and are set to face Portuguese giants Porto now as they move further in the Europa League.

Porto are sitting at the top of the Liga Portugal table and they are five points above Sporting Lisbon, with six games to go in the campaign.

Competition Details Liga Portugal 22 games, 1 goal, 1 assist Europa League 9 games, 3 goals, 1 assist Portuguese Cup 5 games, 1 goal Portuguese League Cup 1 game Rodrigo Mora by competition this season

However, the Portuguese giants could be without one of their key players for their clash against Nottingham Forest, in what would surely boost Pereira’s men.

Club sources (via Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol) have confirmed that 18-year-old talent Mora has only done gym work on Monday and is yet to be back on the grass, which means he ‘is doubtful’.

And it has been suggested that the Portugal Under-21 international is doubtful for the Forest game midweek.

The teenage attacker went off after the first half against Famalicao in Porto’s 2-2 draw at the weekend at the Estadio Do Dragao.

It was his breakthrough season last year and the 18-year-old versatile attacker has played 72 senior games for the Dragons, contributing to 22 games in the process.

Even though he is not a regular starter for the Liga Portugal giants, he has started 18 games in all competitions and comes off the bench as an impact substitute every week.

Whether a game-changer like Mora will be available against the Premier League side on Thursday in a home game for the Portuguese side remains to be seen.