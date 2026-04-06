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Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo does not believe that the Whites’ FA Cup semi-final opponents, Chelsea, are the best collectively and feels there is no reason to be afraid of the Blues.

Despite a late scare, the Yorkshire team were able to withstand pressure to beat West Ham 4-2 on penalties to set up a semi-final tie against Chelsea.

Jon Newsome was not entirely pleased with Leeds’ performance, stressing the need for Daniel Farke’s team to improve on their game management to beat a team like Chelsea.

However, the Leeds players have already overcome the Chelsea hurdle twice this season, beating them 3-1 at home and then drawing 2-2 on the road.

Dorigo highlighted the weaknesses in Chelsea’s game, insisting that though they have talented players in the squad, they do not perform that well as a team.

And that is where Leeds United excel, playing as a team, Dorigo feels.

Highlighting the problems within the Chelsea team, Dorigo said on LUTV (16.24): “Clearly, they have a few issues. They have very talented players, absolutely, we know that.

Result Competition Chelsea 2-2 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 3-1 Chelsea Premier League Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United FA Cup Last three Leeds United-Chelsea meetings

“The individuals they have got, the money they have spent, they are very technically gifted. As a team are they the best team they could be together? No, they are not.

“And that is where I think we excel, you know, as a unit, as a team. We get the most out of what we have got.”

The Whites legend is of the view that there is no need for Leeds to have any fear when they face Chelsea.

“It will be a fascinating match-up.

“We know how they play, we know how we play. Very different styles as well.

“We shouldn’t be afraid and we should go there and really enjoy the occasion.”

The semi-final between the two teams is set to take place inside Wembley, with Leeds fans expected to once again travel to the capital in their numbers.

There is a huge gap in terms of overall points between the two teams in the league, with Chelsea comfortably sitting in a European spot while Leeds struggle at the wrong end of the table.

Form though could go out of the window when the two meet at Wembley later this month.