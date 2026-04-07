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Former Crystal Palace striker Michele Padovano has warned Italian side Fiorentina to be cautious against the Eagles ahead of their Conference League clash.

Fiorentina are set to face Crystal Palace on Thursday in the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final tie at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles beat AEK Larnaca 2-1 on aggregate in the previous round after a goalless draw in the first leg to continue their journey and keep hopes of silverware for a second successive season alive.

Oliver Glasner’s side will be looking to make the most of their home advantage, having lost just once at home in the competition, a record that could provide a significant boost.

Italian Padovano reflected on his time in England, describing it as an exceptional experience and the high level of the Premier League.

The former attacker warned Fiorentina that they need to be careful against a dangerous Crystal Palace side, but if they can come through the tie it can help their Serie A form.

He highlighted the passion and respect within English fan culture, adding that such fixtures could provide a lift for Fiorentina’s supporters despite a difficult season, and said that the influence of Italian players has played a role in shaping English football over the years.

Club played for Asti Cosenza Pisa Napoli Genoa Reggiana Juventus Crystal Palace Metz Como Clubs Michele Padovano played for

Padovano told Italian outlet Radio FirenzeViola: “It was an exceptional life experience, not on the same level as the football experience, but still an exceptional memory, because the Premier League is still the Premier League.

“Fiorentina must be careful, because they are strong. I think European competition can also be helpful for Fiorentina’s league campaign.

“English fans are passionate. In England, the rule is to support your own team without bothering others.

“These are matches that can bring satisfaction to Viola fans, who have had little joy this year.

“I think that when we Italian players moved in large numbers to England, we brought values that have helped English football evolve.”

La Viola have endured a difficult Serie A campaign and are just five points above the relegation zone.

However, their recent six-game unbeaten run across all competitions could provide a boost for Paolo Vanoli’s side ahead of the trip to England.

Crystal Palace have struggled for consistency in the Premier League and sit 14th after 31 rounds with 39 points.

Fiorentina’s previous experience in the competition could be key, having reached two finals and a semi-final in recent seasons, while the Eagles are enjoying a debut European campaign.

The return leg is set to take place at the Artemio Franchi, Fiorentina’s home ground, on 16th April, and Crystal Palace will face Newcastle United at home in the Premier League before that.