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Birmingham City attacker August Priske believes that there are a lot of positives for Blues to take from the 2-1 loss against Ipswich Town.

An unimpressive run of form continued for Birmingham, as they failed to live up to the challenge posed in front of them by Kieran McKenna’s team away from home.

It was their third defeat in a row and backed up comments made towards the end of March by one former Championship star that the playoffs were just too far off for Chris Davies’ men.

Priske, a January signing with a big financial package, though, is unwilling to only look at the negative side of things, insisting that there were positives to take away as well.

With an eleven-point gap now being created between Birmingham and the last playoff spot contenders, Wrexham, Priske stressed the need to return to winning ways.

The attacker also feels the performance against Ipswich was a positive.

“I think it is important [to turn things around as soon as possible]”, Priske told Blues+ (8.29).

“I think today was a step in the right direction because of the performance and obviously, everyone would have loved to get points from here, especially three.

Remaining games Wrexham (H) Hull City (A) Preston North End (H) Bristol City (H) Portsmouth (A) Birmingham City’s remaining games

“But I think you have to take with you what you can and not get stuck too much in all the negatives.

“And there were a lot of positives today, I would say to kind of take with us and try to keep developing.”

Blues spent heavily again in the January transfer window to strengthen their existing unit and commentator Ian Danter warned that such intent had not been shown just to finish tenth in the league.

Birmingham’s season is ending on a damp squib though and that will raise real questions over the future of Davies as boss.

While Blues dominated League One last term, Davies has not been able to get the better of Championship opposition on a consistent basis.