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Celtic midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been name-checked for being ‘huge in the run-in’, in the view of St Mirren assistant Stuart Taylor.

Oxlade-Chamberlain signed for Celtic on a six-month contract in February, after being out of the game for around half a year since the severance of his contract by Besiktas last August.

Former Scotland international Alan Rough dubbed the signing of Oxlade-Chamberlain a ‘gamble’, but the former Liverpool man made a telling contribution by scoring an injury time winner on his debut in a Celtic shirt.

Taylor, who is the assistant at St Mirren, praised Oxlade-Chamberlain for his ability to open up a defence, something he feels is vital for a possession-based team like Celtic.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will be ‘huge for Celtic in the run-in’, stressed Taylor, adding that his experience can come to the fore when the score is tight and the crowd nervy.

Taylor said on PLZ Soccer (27:50): “I think at this moment in time, especially Celtic are an in-possession team, he’s very comfortable on the ball.

“He’s got those qualities that will open up defences and also chip in with goals as well.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

“I think he will be huge for Celtic in the run-in.

‘But I can understand why they would look to go and sign him, going forward next season as well.

“I think those type of players that can when there’s a bit anxiety in the crowd, if a team sitting in and it’s nil-nil, last couple of minutes of the game, he’s that type to be brave enough to go and take responsibility and go and try and open up defences.

“I think he’ll be a huge player for Celtic towards the end of the season.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain ‘blew the staff away at Lennoxtown’ upon signing, while former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart lauded him for his ‘instant impact’ despite spending so many months without game-time.

While he has always been injury prone, a serious knee injury suffered in April 2018 during a Champions League clash against Roma altered the course of Oxlade-Chamberlain’s career.

Oxlade-Chamberlain could only return to action a year later, almost to the date, in a league win against Huddersfield, but he had noticeably lost his explosive acceleration.

He suffered further setbacks in Turkey upon leaving Liverpool, and Celtic will want to manage Oxlade-Chamberlain carefully, holding the option of extending his contract by a further year.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is a serial winner, lavishly decorated with every trophy there is to win in English domestic football.

Celtic will hope that his experience in winning titles comes in handy, as they try to hunt down Hearts and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.