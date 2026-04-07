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Derby County star Carlton Morris has heaped praise on Celtic linked Bobby Clark, whose development this season he feels has been ‘incredible’.

Clark, on loan from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, was impressive once again on Easter Monday, setting up Morris’ 89th-minute goal in the 2-0 win over Stoke City, keeping Derby’s Championship playoff hopes going.

His performance proved once again why Derby boss John Eustace was reluctant to lose him in the January transfer window amid strong interest from Scottish giants Celtic, who were linked with him as early as October.

The Liverpool academy graduate eventually created four chances in the clash against Stoke and provided the assist for Derby’s decisive second goal, which killed off the visitors’ hopes.

Morris, a beneficiary of Clark’s performance, took time to praise him, insisting that the 21-year-old is an incredible player to play alongside.

“He [Bobby Clark] is an incredible player.

“What a young player to play alongside”, Morris told Rams TV (0:26).

Morris has had the chance to see how Clark has improved throughout the course of the season at Derby and dubbed it ‘incredible’.

Club played for League Liverpool Premier League Red Bull Salzburg Austrian Bundesliga Derby County Championship Clubs Bobby Clark has played for

“I think it is, you know, watching his development over this season has been incredible.

“I say development like he hasn’t always been a top player.”

Derby were by far the better side on the day against the Potters, finishing the match with better attacking statistics, including almost three times the touches inside the box.

Morris, while acknowledging the contribution of Clark, feels that the whole Derby side stepped up in the clash.

“He was outstanding again today, but you’s struggle to find one player in the Derby shirt who wasn’t.”

Derby remain in the playoff conversation, something which has raised some eyebrows.

In October, former Championship hitman Sam Parkin suggested that Derby would not trouble the promotion race this season.

While overall Derby have had the seventh best record on the road this season, of late they have made Pride Park a real fortress.

Eustace’s side have won all of their last five matches at the ground.

All eyes will be on what happens with Clark in the summer, especially if Derby do not win promotion, and whether Celtic rekindle their interest in taking him to Scotland.