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Former Rangers star John Lundstram is being made available by Turkish side Trabzonspor this summer, with the Super Lig club open to listening to offers.

Lundstram won the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup with Rangers and was also a key part of the side that reached the final of the Europa League in 2022.

His qualities and importance to Rangers were talked up as late as 2024 by one former Gers star.

He left Rangers when his contract expired and was part of a double Gers deal for Trabzonspor, who also signed Borna Barisic.

Lundstram did have a solid first season in Turkey with Trabzonspor, playing on a regular basis, but was then sent on loan to Hull City for this season.

The former Gers midfielder will have a year left on his Trabzonspor contract in the summer, however the Turkish side have made a decision on him.

According to Turkish outlet Gunebakis, Trabzonspor will be ‘open to transfer offers’ for the midfielder in the summer.

Trabzonspor are ready to help put a deal in place for Lundstram to depart Turkey on a permanent basis and the midfielder could well be a tempting target for a number of clubs.

Competition Appearances Championship 102 Scottish Premiership 88 League One 77 Premier League 62 League Two 37 Turkish Super Lig 32 John Lundstram’s top competitions by appearances

Whether Rangers might consider adding his experience to the group at Ibrox remains to be seen, but Lundstram has experience of not just Scottish football, but being part of a successful Gers side.

The age profile of Rangers’ current midfield options sees not one player over the age of 25 in the ranks.

Mohamed Diomande is 24, while Connor Barron and Tochi Chukwuani are 23 years old.

Nicolas Raskin, at 25, is the senior midfielder, but he could potentially leave Ibrox in the summer.

Former top flight star Tam McManus said in February that he feels Raskin has his eyes on a move abroad.

Lundstram would likely be a low cost option in the summer, with Trabzonspor willing sellers of the midfielder.

The 32-year-old made over 150 appearances in a Rangers shirt during his stint at Ibrox, chipping in with eleven goals.

He was dubbed ‘a fighter’ by Michael Beale, while Steven Gerrard hailed his display in a key Europa League game as ‘very strong’.