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Chris Sutton has praised Leeds United for the tactical balance the club have shown, noting that a solid defensive structure combined with attacking threat has transformed the outlook of the side.

The former Premier League striker made the observation in the aftermath of Sunday’s dramatic FA Cup quarter-final victory over West Ham United, which saw the Whites progress on penalties after a 2-2 draw to book a semi-final place at Wembley against Chelsea.

The west Yorkshire club occupy 15th position in the Premier League table and sit four points clear of the 18th-placed Hammers, having secured 33 points from 31 league fixtures this season.

With eleven goals in 31 appearances, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is their highest goalscorer this season, and his confidence appears to be soaring once more after netting twice from the penalty spot against West Ham to send his club to the national stadium.

Sutton noted that the presence of reliable finishers combined with a disciplined structure at the back has provided the side with a level of stability they have previously lacked.

The ex-hitman highlighted that the former Everton striker has played a pivotal role in maintaining that balance, acting as the reliable link between the club’s defensive work and their attacking threat.

He suggested that the gap between Leeds and West Ham United provides the squad with a significant psychological advantage in the battle for Premier League survival, as it allows the players to believe that safety is within their grasp while the Hammers face the mounting pressure of having to bridge that deficit.

Overall, Sutton believes there is a good balance about Leeds as a side.

Game Competition Manchester United (A) Premier League Wolves (H) Premier League Chelsea (N) FA Cup Leeds United’s next three games

Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 live: “There is a really nice balance about them this season.

“I mean that in the way that they defend as well as having their players at the top of the pitch who score and make a difference.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been key to that.

“They are four points clear of West Ham so if you are looking at the table as a player then you are thinking ‘we are nearly there’.

“But for West Ham, the pressure is really on.”

Leeds will now park their FA Cup run as they focus on picking up the points needed to survive in the Premier League for another season.

While Daniel Farke has insisted Leeds do want to make history in the FA Cup, staying up in the top flight is the club’s main concern.