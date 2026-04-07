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Former Championship striker star Sam Parkin believes that skipper Christoph Klarer has by far been the best player of the season for Birmingham City, which tells the story of their campaign.

It has been a season of ups and downs for Blues, who at one stage were putting in a serious push to finish in the playoffs.

However, a rapid decline in their last eight games has seen the Birmingham-based team slide down to 16th, almost ending any thoughts of getting into the top six.

Parkin, who has already indicated that it may be a step too far for for Birmingham City to get into the playoffs, gave a further damning assessment of the team, as a whole.

Making a special mention of their skipper Klarer, Parkin insisted that the 25-year-old, as a central defender, has been their best player of the season.

Klarer being Birmingham’s top performer, in Parkin’s view, goes a long way towards summing Blues’ season up.

“He [Chris Davies] made seven changes [to the lineup for the Ipswich Town game] and I think a lot of these changes were the ones that the supporters desired”, Parkin said on What The EFL (18.39).

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“[Jhon] Solis coming back into midfield, [Phil] Neumann coming back into the heart of the defence alongside Klarer, who has far and wide been their best player this season.

“Which tells the story, the big centre-half has been the most consistent of the lot.”

Despite the 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town, which was Birmingham’s third in-a-row, January signing August Priske saw the positives to take from it going forward.

Birmingham are now set to face Wrexham, a team that got promoted together with Blues last season, but are well on course to make the playoffs.

Davies will want Birmingham to finish as strongly as possible as he tries to make a case to be allowed to go again into next season at the highly ambitious club.

Klarer admitted in December that Birmingham are trying to live up to increased expectations.