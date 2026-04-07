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Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt has expressed his keenness to stay on as manager of Dutch club FC Dordrecht, with his present contract expiring in the summer.

Kuyt went straight into coaching once his playing career drew to a close in 2018, as he earned his stripes with the Feyenoord Under-19s.

His first senior managerial job ended in disappointment, with Kuyt being sacked by ADO Den Haag in November 2022 with his side placed 17th.

Kuyt, returned to Dutch football, after a spell in Belgium, with FC Dordrecht last summer.

He penned a one-year contract, which is due to expire this summer, but is keen to continue at the Eerste Divisie side.

The Liverpool legend revealed that discussions have been ongoing for quite some time, and with considerable progress being made, Kuyt hopes to quickly put pen to paper as he is enjoying his current role.

Kuyt told ESPN.nl when asked about staying at Dordrecht: “That is certainly the intention.

“We have been in talks for a very long time.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“Actually, there is already a sign of things, but of course you have to put all sorts of matters on paper, and that is up to other people.

“I hope that happens soon, because I really enjoy working at Dordrecht.”

Kuyt’s time with Liverpool coincided with a lean period for the English giants, with the EFL Cup in 2012 being the only major honour won by the former forward, though he might reminisce fondly of a couple of near misses, as he finished runners-up in the Champions League in 2007, scoring the Reds’ only goal in the final, and in the Premier League in 2009.

Dordrecht are currently tenth, and five points off FC Den Bosch and a possible playoff spot.

Kuyt has already achieved promotion in his short career, guiding Beerschot to the Belgian Pro League in 2024.

The 2010 World Cup runner-up though will also have the following season in mind, when Beerschot went straight back down, finishing last, as Kuyt prepares Dordrecht for a promotion tilt and a protracted sojourn in the Eredivisie.

How his managerial career progresses and whether he might, in future, work at Liverpool again, remains to be seen.