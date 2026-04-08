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Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has highlighted winter signing Tochi Chukwuani, praising the Dane’s relentless forward drives and describing him as a powerful presence among the Ibrox attackers.

The 23-year-old made the move to Govan from Sturm Graz in January and has hit the ground running, cementing his spot in the starting lineup with 12 appearances across all competitions, including nine league starts.

Before the international break, Chukwuani opened his account for the club, finding the net against Aberdeen as Rohl’s men took on the Dandies at Ibrox, cruising to a 4-1 victory.

Picking up where they left off, Rangers continued their attacking flourish, edging past Dundee United 4-2 in an impressive run that saw them score eight goals across their previous two outings.

Rae highlighted the Gers’ midfield strength and depth, emphasising the wealth of offensive talent at their disposal.

He noted several key players, including Tottenham Hotspur loanee Mikey Moore, Thelo Aasgaard, Oliver Antman and Djeidi Gassama, all of whom add to the team’s attacking options

The 56-year-old singled out winter arrival Chukwuani, lauding his natural talent, imposing presence, and unwavering hunger to spearhead attacks and drive the team forward.

Level played at Denmark U16s Denmark U17s Denmark U19s Denmark U20s Denmark U21s Denmark levels Tochi Chukwuani has played at

Rae said on PLZ Soccer (16:05): “They’ve got a lot of offensive players on the books now, when you think about it.

“You’ve got Mikey Moore, Aasgaard, Antman, Gassama.

“So you’ve got a lot of good players there for the middle of the park.

“The one who came in in January, who I really think and like a lot, is Chukwuani.

“I think he’s talented, he’s powerful, and he’s always looking to drive forward and play forward.”

The Gers are perfectly poised for a title charge, with Chukwuani recognising the huge significance a Scottish Premiership win would hold for the fans.

Rohl’s side sit second, just a point off the summit behind leaders Hearts, with Celtic close in third, two points adrift.

Rangers have strung together three consecutive wins and will aim to extend that momentum when they face Falkirk at the Falkirk Stadium in their final game before the split.