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Broadcaster Matt Davies-Adams believes that Nathan Lowe’s return to Stoke City last year, mid-season, hurt his confidence, stressing that it is sad to see him struggle for Wycombe Wanderers.

The young striker started his youth career with Cheshire-based club Egerton, before Stoke signed him ten years ago.

Lowe spent seven years in the Championship club’s youth academy, making his senior debut in February 2023 against Blackpool.

His talent was evident from his early days at the Potters, as Premier League giants Newcastle United showed interest in him more than three years ago.

Last season, Stoke loaned Lowe out to League Two club Walsall in the first half of the campaign, and he set the league on fire as he contributed to 25 goals directly in 30 games.

Stoke goalkeeper Tommy Simkin, who was on loan at the Saddlers as well, described Lowe as a special talent.

Stoke ended his loan in the winter window, which saw Lowe fail to grab regular games at the Championship club, and Walsall also missed out on promotion after spending most of the campaign in an automatic promotion spot.

Club Years Stoke City 2023- Walsall (loan) 2024-2025 Stockport County (loan) 2025-2026 Wycombe Wanderers (loan) 2026- Nathan Lowe’s career history

The 20-year-old scored only one goal in ten games at the Potters and one ex-Championship striker expressed his disappointment at Lowe’s impact at Stoke.

The Potters loaned him out to Stockport County last summer, but it did not go well, and they sent him on loan to Wycombe Wanderers for the second half of the campaign.

Lowe started well at the Chairboys, as his physical development was hailed by a Wycombe coach, who trained him at Stoke.

The 20-year-old, though, has not scored in more than a month, and broadcaster Davies-Adams insisted that it is sad to see Lowe struggle.

He believes that Lowe, going back to Stoke in the winter window last year, where he played limited minutes, hurt his confidence.

“It made me a bit sad watching Nathan Lowe as well”, Davies-Adams said on What The EFL (23:39) about the Stoke talent.

“He looked pretty diminished from last season – going back to Stoke really did for him, didn’t it, unfortunately!”

Lowe has managed to find the back of the net twice in League One for Wycombe and he has been namechecked by boss Michael Duff.

It remains to be seen if Lowe does enough to convince Stoke to include him in their pre-season plans or whether they look to ship him out.