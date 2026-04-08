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Birmingham City are likely to part ways with Chris Davies in the summer unless they string together a superb run of results, former Championship striker Sam Parkin feels.

Blues won League One in style last season and went big again in the transfer market both in the summer and then the winter window.

After backing Davies with more reinforcements in January, one commentator warned the club’s owners had not done so to see Birmingham finish tenth.

Birmingham though have gone backwards and look set for a mid-table or lower mid-table finish in the Championship.

Striker August Priske was one January window signing and Davies admitted recently that Blues have not got the best out of him.

Birmingham are now as low as 16th in the Championship table and are closer in terms of points to the bottom three than the playoffs.

Parkin is of the view that unless Blues can go on a remarkable run in their final five games then the sense is that a change in the dugout is coming.

Game Wrexham (H) Hull City (A) Preston North End (H) Bristol City (H) Portsmouth (A) Birmingham City’s remaining games

The former striker thinks Birmingham’s good performance despite their 2-1 loss at Ipswich Town will have helped Davies, however stressed that the expectations set from the outset far exceeded a mid-table finish.

“Unless they string, I would say, results together in the remainder of the season, it feels like a change [at the helm] is in the offing”, Parkin said on What The EFL (19.36).

“That would have done him some good, yesterday, Chris Davies, but the manner of the Derby defeat, the lineup that he went with which I think got a lot of criticism.

“And then the display against Blackburn has put him in a really difficult spot.

“I am not sure how helpful all those comments were.

“I can’t remember exactly where they came from, that promotion is the aim this season.

“I think it was an automatic promotion is the ambition.

“If they get out via the playoffs then brilliant. But not sure those comments have done him the world of good, especially when the supporters are kind of buying into that sentiment as well.

“Mid-table finish this year, in my eyes isn’t the end of the world.”

Davies will be hoping he can keep hold of his job and get the chance to go again next season, but the jury is out on whether he will be given the opportunity.

Birmingham are set to face fellow promotion winners Wrexham next time out and losing that clash would pile even more pressure on Davies.