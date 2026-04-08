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Brennan Johnson has revealed that his Crystal Palace team-mates reached out to support him following Wales’ World Cup playoff semi final disappointment.

The Welsh forward was part of his national side’s push for World Cup qualification through the playoffs, but saw their hopes end in painful fashion against Bosnia-Herzegovina, who secured a 4-2 win on penalties in Cardiff after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.

Johnson played the full match and stepped up to take Wales’ third penalty in the shootout, but sent his effort wide, and Neco Williams then missed the fourth kick, bringing an end to their World Cup dream.

After Wales’ playoff loss, Johnson’s national team-mate Ethan Ampadu said the team can take pride in their efforts, having fought all the way until the end.

Wales featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the 24-year-old part of the squad, but he and his country have now missed the chance to feature at successive major tournaments.

Reflecting on the disappointment, Johnson admitted it was a difficult moment for him personally, but opened up on the support he received from those at his club.

He said messages from Crystal Palace players and staff helped him deal with the setback and meant a lot during a tough period.

PL based player Karl Darlow Tom King Joe Rodon Neco Williams Harry Wilson Ethan Ampadu Daniel James Brennan Johnson David Brooks Premier League-based players in latest Wales squad

Johnson was quoted by journalist Phil Blanche as saying: “It was tough.

“We had a dream with Wales to get to the World Cup and it was disappointing the way it happened.

“I had numerous messages from the lads and staff [at Crystal Palace], which was really nice.”

Johnson only joined the Eagles in the January transfer window this year from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee in the region of £35m, which was a club-record deal at the time before being surpassed later that month by Jorgen Strand Larsen’s arrival.

He is yet to score for Crystal Palace after making 16 appearances, enduring a challenging start to life at Selhurst Park, and just before joining, former Tottenham star Jurgen Klinsmann questioned his goalscoring reliability.

With Oliver Glasner’s side competing in the Conference League and set to face Fiorentina in the quarter-finals, Johnson will have the opportunity to chase silverware this season and turn a difficult period into a positive one.

He is already familiar with the pressure of European nights, having scored the winning goal in the Europa League final against Manchester United last year to end Spurs’ 17-year wait for a trophy.

Former Crystal Palace striker Michele Padovano has warned that Fiorentina need to be careful against the Eagles ahead of their clash, while also praising English fan culture.