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Borussia Dortmund plan to ‘significantly’ increase the salary of Leeds United linked Daniel Svensson, as his current salary is ‘ranked rather low’ at the Ruhr giants.

Initially joining the German giants on loan and then on a permanent basis, Svensson has played in each of Borussia Dortmund’s 28 Bundesliga games this season, making four goal contributions from the left side of the pitch.

Though primarily a left-back, Dortmund boss Niko Kovac has used him in a more forward role, proving his versatility.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with multiple clubs from around Europe showing interest in signing him in the approaching summer transfer window.

Daniel Farke, who has appreciated making signings from his native Germany, could take Svensson to Leeds.

The Leeds boss, this season, has often resorted to a 3-4-2-1 and 3-4-1-2 formation, both requiring the presence of two attacking full-backs.

Svensson has the ability to play in that role and Leeds could well turn to him if they can survive in the Premier League.

Competition Appearances Danish Superliga 127 Bundesliga 40 Danish Cup 16 Champions League 13 Daniel Svensson’s top competitions by appearances

Dortmund are aware of the player’s importance and have concluded that the €3m annual package he currently earns is relatively low.

According to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Dortmund have plans to significantly increase Svensson’s salary in the near future to recognise his contribution to the team.

They will hope that in doing so they can fend off any interest in the Swede and keep hold of him for longer.

At present, Dortmund have Svensson under contract until the summer of 2029 and a new deal could potentially extend that.

Leeds currently have Gabriel Gudmundsson in the left-wing-back role and he has been a big success since arriving from Lille.

Aidy White dubbed his performance against Chelsea last year ‘phenomenal’, while Michael Bridges highlighted Gudmundsson’s understanding with team-mate Noah Okafor.

Farke though will want to continue to improve his squad depth as Leeds try to establish themselves as a top flight outfit.