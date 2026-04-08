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Former Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has outlined how James Justin fits the club’s recruitment profile at Elland Road, highlighting him as a hard-working player who helps foster a good dressing room culture.

The Yorkshire club secured the signing of the 28-year-old from Leicester City ahead of the current campaign, fending off Everton to tie him down until the summer of 2029 after tracking him closely since 2018.

The defender initially played second fiddle to Jayden Bogle before being handed a start on New Year’s Day against rivals Liverpool, with the contest ending in a goalless draw, and has since featured in every league match, catching the eye of a former Whites defender.

The former Leicester City man has already registered a goal and an assist, earning praise from a former Leeds United manager, while another Whites legend noted that Justin has a clear understanding of the club’s DNA.

Dallas highlighted the importance of recruitment at Leeds United, stressing that bringing in the right type of player is crucial to maintaining standards within the squad.

He pointed to Justin as the archetype of the right profile, a player who works tirelessly and understands his role, fitting seamlessly into the group, while warning that big egos can unsettle the dressing room harmony.

The 34-year-old added that, although teams can sometimes succeed despite such personalities, a strong culture built on the right attitudes is essential for a club like Leeds, and the full-back embodies that.

Level First cap England U20s 2017 England U21s 2019 England 2022 James Justin for England

When asked about the Whites’ recruitment model, Dallas commented on the Official Leeds United Podcast (52:57): “Yes, I think it’s huge, it’s massive.

“The perfect example of it, somebody who comes in, works hard, and knows what they’re here for.

“I think when you bring in big egos, it disrupts the changing room.

“You’ve probably played in teams yourself where there have been a few big egos, and you just don’t need it.

“You might be able to be successful in certain situations, but at a club like this, you need a good culture in your dressing room.”

Justin has also drawn praise from his manager Daniel Farke, who has described him as a well-liked presence within the dressing room.

One of his current team-mates at Elland Road have also spoken highly of the versatile defender, calling him a joy to play alongside.

Leeds sit precariously in 15th, just four points above the relegation zone, with a handful of games remaining, and will be hoping the full-back can sustain his form to help steer them clear of danger.