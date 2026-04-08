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Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala has hailed Sheffield United on-loan striker Ryan One for his pace and physicality, stressing that the Scot is a ‘great talent’.

The Coatbridge-born attacking talent started his career in Scotland with Hamilton Academical, where he featured in 36 senior games.

When Sheffield United were in the Premier League, they identified his talent and brought him to England to add to their youth team.

One impressed at youth level for Sheffield United and was handed his Blades debut in the Premier League against Arsenal in the 2023/24 season.

He has been given chances following their relegation to the Championship, but he is yet to become a regular for the first team.

Last summer, Austrian side Sturm Graz explored the opportunity to loan him in, which ultimately did not materialise.

In the winter transfer window, however, League One club Lincoln City signed One on loan for the second half of the campaign, where he gets regular game time, mostly off the bench.

Club Years Hamilton Academical 2022-2023 Sheffield United 2023- Lincoln City (loan) 2026- Ryan One’s career history

One has impressed with five goals in eleven appearances for the Imps, who have achieved automatic promotion to the Championship, with five games to go in their regular campaign.

The teenage attacker scored the only goal against AFC Wimbledon last week and scored another against Reading on Easter Monday to help the League One side get promoted.

Skubala is delighted with the Blades’ on-loan striker’s development at the Imps, but stressed that he needs to learn how to play even when he is tired.

He made it clear that the Scotland Under-21 international is learning, but he has claimed that One is a brilliant talent.

“Yes, excellent; he is still learning, he is still improving”, Skubala told Lincoln’s media (2:20) when he was asked about the Blades forward.

“I think one of the challenges is that he has to learn that to play [when he is] tired.

“He’s come back from international duty – he looked a bit tired out there, but that is a part of his development.

“He is a great talent – you can see his speed and his physicality.”

The teenage Scot is considered a talent at Sheffield United, where his deal runs until the summer of 2029.

One will look to end his loan spell at the Imps on a strong note as Skubala’s side have guaranteed themselves a place in the Championship before he returns to the Blades to fight for regular game time at Bramall Lane next term.