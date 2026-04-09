Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Douglas Luiz is hoping that two conditions are fulfilled to help him move to Aston Villa on a permanent basis in the summer and can advance one of them this evening.

Luiz started the season at Nottingham Forest on loan from Juventus, but after a difficult five months at the City Ground, mostly due to injuries, he swapped clubs and joined Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy.

The 27-year-old was previously on the books at Aston Villa before his permanent move to Juventus in the 2024 summer transfer window, with the Villa Park side forced to sell him due to financial fair play concerns.

Since returning to Villa Park, the Brazil international has made eleven appearances, scored one goal and provided one assist from the middle of the park.

Luiz has put together strong performances under manager Unai Emery in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League, rediscovering his form, which he failed to do at Forest.

The Villans can make his loan move permanent at the end of the season, but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, two conditions will have to be met for that to happen.

Aston Villa would need to qualify for the Champions League and Emery will need to remain as manager.

Club Appearances Aston Villa 215 Girona 46 Vasco da Gama 39 Juventus 27 Nottingham Forest 14 Douglas Luiz’s appearances by club

Luiz can help Aston Villa take a step forward this evening when they face Bologna in the Europa League as winning the competition would secure Champions League qualification.

Villa could bring back Luiz at half the price that they agreed to sell him to Juventus in the summer of 2024 as the reported fee is €25m plus €3.5m add-ons.

The Brazilian international’s time in Turin was hampered by injuries which limited him to only 27 appearances for the Bianconeri.

He also though failed to settle in Italian football and Juventus were keen to offload him last summer.

The Villans are currently fourth in the Premier League and with seven games to go can secure Champions League qualification through the league if they do not win the Europa League.

With Villa having an option to make his move permanent and Juventus previously rejecting the chance to bring him back to Turin, Luiz’s desire to stay at Villa Park could become a reality.