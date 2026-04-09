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Fiorentina defender Marin Pongracic has dubbed Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta ‘dangerous’ ahead of the Conference League clash between the two teams.

Mateta missed a number games for Crystal Palace after picking up a knee injury at the start of February.

He recently returned to the first-team fold and played 30 minutes of Crystal Palace’s goalless draw against Leeds United before the international break.

Mateta will be looking to feature in this evening’s crucial Conference League clash for Palace, as they taken on Italian side Fiorentina.

The striker was wanted by Italian sides in the winter transfer window and Fiorentina star Pongracic is well aware of what the Frenchman brings to the table.

Reflecting on his previous encounters with the French striker, Pongracic revealed that he at once realised that Mateta was physical and quick and dubbed him ‘dangerous’.

“I played against him once in the Under-21s and you could already see that he was very physical and quick”, Pongracic said via Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

Club played for 1860 Munich Red Bull Salzburg Wolfsburg Borussia Dortmund Lecce Fiorentina Clubs Marin Pongracic has played for

“I saw him last year and I think he’s a dangerous striker.”

For the meeting at Selhurst Park, the 28-year-old urged caution because of the six-foot-four-inch striker’s quality.

“You have to be careful with these players, who have great individual quality.”

Fiorentina have been focused on fighting against relegation in Serie A, but have now risen up to 15th.

With a five point gap over the drop zone, La Viola can put more emphasis on trying to knock Crystal Palace out of the Conference League.

Winning the Conference League would hand Fiorentina a spot in next season’s Europa League and rescue what has been a poor campaign for the club so far.

Palace though are eyeing back to back seasons of silverware after winning the FA Cup last term.