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Sunderland target Jhon Lucumi has made it clear that he is currently fully focused on ending the season on a high note with Bologna, revealing that he will decide his future after sitting down with his family.

The Black Cats are doing well following their return to the Premier League, as they are sitting mid-table with seven games to go this season, having defied expectations.

They brought in a host of players to beef up their backline over the course of the summer, but missed out on key target Lucumi.

Bologna’s left-footed defender Lucumi is a player that Sunderland hugely admire and they were linked with him yet again in the winter transfer window.

Regis Le Bris’ side could be able to land the 27-year-old this summer, with it suggested that is most likely when he will exit Bologna.

Fellow Premier League side Aston Villa were also keen on the Bologna man and Sunderland may not have it all their own way, even if they could well hope that the legwork they did on the deal last summer will stand them in good stead.

Lucumi’s agent admitted last summer that his client wanted to make a move.

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His contract ends in the summer of 2027 at Bologna, who have been trying to extend his deal for almost a year now, but which is yet to be done.

The Colombia international has stressed that he is fully focused on ending the season with Bologna strongly, as they face Premier League club Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The 27-year-old has made it clear that he will sit down with his close family members after the campaign concludes and will decide whatever is best for him and his family.

“Future? Right now, my focus is solely on finishing the season on a high note and helping the team”, Lucumi told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Gonfialarete) when asked about his future.

“Then I’ll sit down with my family, my wife, and we’ll see with my team what’s best for my career.

“My priority now is to give my all for Bologna.

“And I think that right now, talking about a renewal isn’t the most important thing.

“Everything here is fantastic, I’m truly grateful for the way they welcomed me, the way they treated me, and for the affection they’ve shown me and my family.

“We’re happy here, and we can only express our deepest gratitude for everything Bologna has done for us.

“I think it’s right to make a decision based on what’s best for me, for my family, for everyone.

“I don’t think anyone makes a decision just for the sake of it or simply because they want to leave. I won’t do that either.

“I’ll decide only after evaluating everything.”

Lucumi won the Coppa Italia last season with Bologna, who will hope to keep hold of the 27-year-old, but his words could indicate an exit.

Omar Alderete has impressed with his performances from the left side of the Sunderland defence, and it remains to be seen if Lucumi will arrive at the club to add more competition for places next season.

Le Bris will surely not want to stand still as he bids to add more depth and quality to kick on in the Premier League again next term.