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Sources close to Newcastle United target Jan Ziolkowski have revealed that his camp are doing everything to get the defender regular game time at Roma, and if that is not possible, then work for his potential departure is also being considered.

The Warsaw-born defensive talent attracted European clubs with his pedigree during his Legia Warsaw spell, where he played 40 senior games for the side.

Last summer, the Serie A giants paid €6m to the Polish outfit to secure the young centre-back’s services on a five-year deal.

Ziolkowski made his senior Poland debut last year, even though his game time at the Serie A club has been fairly limited.

Even though he is not playing regularly at the Giallorossi, his high ceiling is well known, and clubs from the Premier League are showing interest in him.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are one of the clubs to have shown interest in him, as the 20-year-old has been scouted several times.

Gian Piero Gasperini mostly uses Ziolkowski as a substitute in the league, as he has not started a league game since early January.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

A source close to the player has revealed that his entourage are trying to resolve his future, including the chances of him leaving the club if his game time does not increase.

“We are considering every possible solution to allow Jan to play regularly, including his departure”, a source close to the player was quoted as saying by Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via La Roma 24) about the Polish defender.

And it has been suggested that if Roma sell him, they will only do so for a significant transfer fee amid Premier League interest.

The Magpies are keen on bringing a defender next summer and have held serious talks for Werder Bremen defender Karim Koulibaly, who has multiple clubs keen on him.

The interest in Koulibaly and Ziolkowski suggested Newcastle are looking for a young centre-back with significant potential.

Newcastle are currently 12th in the Premier League table and will need to do well to qualify for Europe in their final seven games of the campaign.

The Magpies hierarchy are currently backing Howe and it remains to be seen if he will remain their boss next term, which could potentially be key for them to make a move for Ziolkowski in the summer.