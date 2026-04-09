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Former Rangers star Alex Rae believes that Dundee defender Luke Graham ticks all the boxes and should definitely be on the radar of not just the Gers, but also Hearts and Celtic.

The 22-year-old is a left-footed central defender who has been key to the Dundee team this season.

Playing in 31 of Dundee’s 32 Scottish Premiership games, Graham has also managed to score two goals from the heart of the defence.

His solid performances have not gone unnoticed and Graham has been linked with a move to Glasgow giants Rangers in the summer.

Rangers will need to bolster their defence as they are not expected to keep Derek Cornelius, Nasser Djiga is on loan and Emmanuel Fernandez is drawing interest.

Talk that Fernandez could be sold for as much as £35m has been doing the rounds, though journalist David Friel does not believe that he is going to fetch Rangers as much.

Graham could become a key option for Danny Rohl, slotting into to left side of the two-man central defence, and Rae believes he is now bullying opposing strikers.

Rae thinks that the penny has now dropped for Graham, who has knuckled down and is getting the most from his ability.

Club played for Dundee Lochee United Albion Rovers Montrose Falkirk Clubs Luke Graham has played for

He is also a Scotland-born player, giving Rangers or their rivals Celtic the advantage of adding one player to their homegrown European quota.

Justifying the interest in Graham, Rae told Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (55.41): “I think it has already been mentioned, it has been reported in the papers a bit.

“The boy Graham was excellent at the weekend, very aggressive, natural left-sided as well, which gives you that balance.

“And obviously, when you are looking at your European quota of Scottish homegrown talents, then that would be one ticking the box.

“So, I would imagine that he would be on the radar.

“I have [been impressed], and it is interesting because you get to talk with people within the game, people who have actually worked with him and I think the penny has dropped for him as well in terms of ways he goes about things.

“I don’t mean any disrespect. I don’t know enough about the boy. I think he has buckled down, he has applied himself better and he is actually benefiting from that.

“Because I think he looks chiselled now, looks as if he has been ripped. And he is actually bullying people.

“He has still got to learn his trade because he is so young, and is playing and developing.

“For me, that would be one that Rangers or Celtic or for that matter, Hearts will tick the boxes for any one of the three.”

Former Rangers winger Jamie Murphy has also given backing to Rangers’ pursuit of Graham, insisting that the 22-year-old could perfectly address a gap in that position for the Ibrox side.

It remains to be seen if Rangers do make a move for Graham when the summer transfer window swings open for business.