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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has offered an apology to Bristol City manager Roy Hodgson after admitting he did not see the 78-year-old delivering six points from two games across the Easter weekend.

Hodgson was appointed as interim boss at Ashton Gate on 27th March, replacing Gerhard Struber, who was sacked following a six-game winless run that had ended the club’s playoff ambitions for the season.

The former England and Liverpool manager has taken over until the end of the season, with the Robins sitting 16th in the Championship when he walked through the door, with one ex-EFL star labelling the appointment odd.

Hodgson marked his return to management on Good Friday with a 2-1 victory at Charlton Athletic to secure the first win for the side in seven matches, before following it up with a 1-0 home win over Sheffield United on Easter Monday.

Mark Sykes scored the only goal against the Blades to give the Robins their first victory at Ashton Gate since January, a result that moved the side on to 57 points from 41 league fixtures.

Parkin, who had previously suggested Bristol City may not quite have enough to sustain a strong finish to the campaign, is happy to hold his hands up following the Robins’ perfect Easter, admitting the veteran manager had done something he simply did not anticipate.

The former Championship striker was effusive in his praise for Hodgson’s early impact, making clear he has quickly become a wholehearted convert to the appointment.

Game QPR (A) Norwich City (H) Southampton (A) Birmingham City (A) Stoke City (H) Bristol City’s remaining games this season

Speaking on the Championship Score Predictions show (8:45), Parkin said: “I’m all for this, Roy Hodgson in charge of Bristol City.

“Yes, I’m really enjoying it.

“Obviously I was quite pleased to see the results come in across Easter.

“Sorry, Roy, but I didn’t foresee you getting six points in a matter of three days.”

The wins have lifted Bristol City to within nine points of the top six, with Hodgson now looking to extend his perfect start when the Robins travel to Loftus Road to take on Queens Park Rangers on 11th April.

Hodgson’s return to Ashton Gate comes 44 years after his first stint at the club, and at 78, he is the oldest head coach currently operating in the Championship.

With five games still to play and momentum firmly behind them, Bristol City are giving their supporters something to smile about going into the final stretch of the season.

If Hodgson continues to excel, the jury will be out on whether Bristol City give him next season in charge, with long-term spells for managers now increasingly rare anyway.