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Leeds United have ‘strong interest’ in Haris Tabakovic, with Borussia Monchengladbach unlikely to be able to afford the fee needed to make his loan move from Hoffenheim permanent.

The Whites are currently in 15th position in the Premier League and in a relegation battle with Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Leeds brought in Lukas Nmecha, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor in the 2025 summer transfer window to bolster the attack under manager Daniel Farke.

Farke has enjoyed doing business in his native Germany and is likely to want to do so again this summer, with a number of potential targets in Leeds’ sights.

Players could go the other way too, with Ao Tanaka wanted by Bundesliga clubs.

The Elland Road club are keen on 31-year-old attacker Tabakovic, who is currently on loan at Farke’s former club Gladbach.

Now, according to German daily Bild, Leeds have ‘strong interest in signing’ the forward in the summer; Lille are also interested.

Tabakovic will return to Hoffenheim in the summer as Borussia Monchengladbach are unlikely to be able to afford the €5m needed to sign him on a permanent basis.

Leeds striker PL goals Dominic Calvert-Lewin 10 Lukas Nmecha 6 Joel Piroe 0 Leeds United’s strikers

Hoffenheim snapped up Tabakovic from fellow German side Hertha Berlin after an impressive campaign in the 2. Bundesliga which saw him net 22 goals in just 32 league games.

He struggled to back that up at Hoffenheim last term, but has had much more success at Gladbach, with 13 goals and provided three assists in 30 matches since his arrival at Borussia Park.

Tabakovic scored against Italy in the World Cup playoff final over the international break as Bosnia progressed.

The forward will turn 32 years old in June and Leeds appear to believe his experience would be a benefit at Elland Road for next season.

At €5m, the deal is likely to be a very affordable one for the Yorkshire giants to do.

It is unclear if Leeds would only move for Tabakovic if they can survive in the Premier League this season.

The Whites brought in two strikers last summer, in Nmecha and Calvert-Lewin, without paying a transfer fee for either.

The expectation, especially in the event of survival, will surely be that they splash more cash on final third options ahead of a second season in the Premier League.

Survival would also boost Farke’s position at the club and the German will have clear ideas on recruitment.