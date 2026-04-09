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Liverpool and Manchester United linked Angelo Stiller could still potentially stay at Stuttgart, with the verdict on a summer transfer that it is ‘way too early’.

Stiller drew a swarm of suitors last summer, all keen to see him in their colours, with Liverpool and his former club Bayern Munich emerging at the forefront of the pursuit.

A potential move in the summer window last year was blocked when Stuttgart’s sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth dismissed any links with the Anfield outfit.

The Germany international is highly rated by head coach Sebastian Hoeness, who wanted the 25-year-old in his squad for the 2025/26 season, and Die Roten assured him of that, which ultimately scuppered a move away.

Stiller continues to have admirers in England, with West Ham United sending scouts to monitor him closely in January, while Manchester United have also expressed interest.

Liverpool could well be in the market once again, with real concerns over the Reds’ midfield only growing following a poor campaign under Arne Slot.

While it has been suggested in some quarters that a departure is virtually assured, according to German journalist Leon Potuzhek, it is ‘way too early’ to predict whether Stiller will go.

For Stiller, there is still the possibility that he could remain at Stuttgart and if he does go then ‘only the biggest clubs can afford him’.

Former Bundesliga star Wataru Endo Ibrahima Konate Florian Wirtz Dominik Szoboszlai Alexander Isak Hugo Ekitike Jeremie Frimpong Former Bundesliga players in Liverpool’s squad

Owing to the reputation he has established, Stiller commands a hefty price tag of €50m, and should top clubs be willing to meet it, Stuttgart have already identified Southampton star Caspar Jander as his potential successor.

This season, Stiller has made 44 appearances under Hoeness, registering eleven goal contributions, consisting of ten assists and one goal, helping Die Roten climb to fourth in the Bundesliga with six fixtures remaining.

Despite Ryan Gravenberch extending his stay at Anfield until 2032 and cementing his role in the defensive midfield under Arne Slot, the Reds have endured a series of defensive setbacks this season, including a major injury to Wataru Endo, making reinforcements a priority.

A place in Germany’s national squad appears likely for Stiller at the summer tournament, given his regular inclusion in Julian Nagelsmann’s selections.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, seem determined to keep suitors guessing, with a final decision on the midfielder’s future expected only after his return from the World Cup in North America.