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Wolves midfielder Andre has insisted his side can take confidence from their earlier win over West Ham United as they prepare for their clash at the London Stadium.

After 31 rounds of the Premier League, the Molineux outfit are set for relegation, sitting bottom of the table with just 17 points.

However, under Rob Edwards, recent performances have shown signs of improvement, offering some encouragement ahead of next season in the Championship.

Edwards’ side have lost just once in their last six Premier League matches, a run which has included wins over Liverpool and Aston Villa, along with draws against Arsenal and Brentford.

The upcoming clash against West Ham represents another key opportunity for Wolves to build momentum, especially as they have already beaten the Hammers twice this season, once in the EFL Cup and once in the league with a comfortable 3-0 victory.

The Old Gold return to action after a lengthy break following the international fixtures and their FA Cup exit, with Edwards viewing the West Ham clash as a significant test for his side.

Andre admitted it has been a tough season, but believes recent performances should give Wolves belief heading into the game.

Result Competition Wolves 3-0 West Ham Premier League Wolves 3-2 West Ham EFL Cup Wolves 1-0 West Ham Premier League Recent Wolves-West Ham meetings

He also pointed to their earlier win over West Ham as they prepare to face them again and urged his team-mates to maintain a game-by-game mindset and keep pushing for results in the remaining fixtures.

Andre told Wolves’ official website: “It’s been a tough season. In this moment it’s difficult to speak, now we have to keep believing and playing.

“We have good games left and in football everything is possible. Keep believing, keep fighting, keep trying to win the last games.

“We won against Villa and Liverpool, so everything is possible. Against West Ham, we won the first game.

“We need to think game to game, and have confidence to play, confidence to defend – play together and fight.”

Andre joined Wolves in 2024 from Fluminense and attracted interest last year, but the club made it clear they would only sell for a substantial offer, a stance that could change this summer amid potential relegation.

The defensive midfielder has been a regular starter this season and will be focused on helping his side finish the campaign strongly.

His team-mate Hugo Bueno has also spoken positively about life at Wolves, expressing his desire to end the season on a high.

How Wolves manage to finish the season could well influence the mindset they are able to go into next season with, as they bid to instantly return to the Premier League.