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Bolton Wanderers star Ruben Rodrigues is hoping for Cardiff City to crumble in the race for automatic promotion, suggesting that the Welsh side’s results have been shaky in recent weeks.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s men led the League One table for the majority of the season and looked destined for an automatic promotion to the Championship, immediately after relegation.

One former EFL attacker hailed the Irish boss for his fantastic work at the Bluebirds, who he thinks were on their knees.

However, after Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala aimed for something ‘sensational’ against the Welsh side and defeated them, Cardiff have struggled to get results.

Barry-Murphy’s side have won only one of their last six league games and they sit a whopping 12 points behind table-toppers Lincoln City.

The Imps have already confirmed promotion to the Championship, but the Bluebirds will need to be consistent to finish second in the dying embers of the regular season.

Bolton Wanderers sit fourth in the league table at the moment with 70 points, and they visit the Cardiff City Stadium next for their upcoming league fixture.

Result Competition Bolton 1-0 Cardiff League One Cardiff 2-0 Bolton Championship Bolton 2-0 Cardiff Championship Recent Cardiff-Bolton results

Rodrigues, who has been playing EFL football for a while now, has pointed to Cardiff’s recent struggles, despite recognising their quality as a team throughout the campaign.

The 29-year-old is hoping for Cardiff to crumble at the weekend, as he believes that his side can snatch a win at the Welsh outfit.

“No, we know how good they are as a team, and they have not been the best in the last couple of weeks”, Rodrigues told Bolton’s media (2:09) when he was asked about their next game against Cardiff City.

“We just need to win because you never know what can happen in football.

“We can win there, and they might crumble, and whatever happens, we will see.

“But we are definitely excited for the game on Saturday.”

Former striker Sam Parkin warned earlier this year that Cardiff could be bullied because of their fragile defence and that has been the case in recent weeks.

If Cardiff lose again on Saturday, Bolton will come within five points of Cardiff City, who are in desperate need of momentum to guarantee a top-two finish in their last six games.