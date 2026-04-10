Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Everton boss David Moyes has admitted that he had ‘brilliant’ European nights at West Ham United, insisting that he wants to bring the magical nights to the Toffees.

Moyes returned to the Merseyside club last year; he had an eleven-year spell at the Toffees between 2002 and 2013.

The Scot most recently experienced European competition when in charge of West Ham, who he led to success in the Conference League.

He has revitalised Everton to such an extent this season that there is increasing talk about possible qualification for Europe.

The Merseyside club are currently eighth in the Premier League table with 46 points, only three points off fifth-positioned Liverpool, who are currently occupying the final Champions League spot.

If the Toffees perform consistently in their final seven games of the season, they will be able to ensure a European spot next season; Everton have not been in Europe since the 2017/18 season, when they played in the Europa League.

Moyes has previously admitted that bringing European football to the Hill Dickinson would be superb for Everton.

Manager Time at Club David Moyes January 2025 – present Sean Dyche January 2023 – January 2025 Frank Lampard January 2022 – January 2023 Rafael Benítez June 2021 – January 2022 Carlo Ancelotti December 2019 – June 2021 Last five permanent Everton managers

The 62-year-old recognised that the Toffees have suffered, admitting that he talks about European football with his players, but he is wary of getting caught up in it.

Moyes stressed that he had brilliant European nights with the Irons and he is determined to bring them to Everton.

“I am also wary of us getting too caught up in it because we’d hate to disappoint everybody”, the Everton boss told a press conference (19:53) when he was asked about possible European football at the Hill Dickinson next season.

“But the fact of the matter is, I do talk about it because this club, the supporters have suffered so much and the thought of getting them back to Europe to me, makes me think it’d be fantastic for the supporters here and the club that they have been through recently.

“So, I am driving it with the players that, ‘can we do it?’ We may not, but we will hopefully do it.

“The nights I had at West Ham in Europe were brilliant nights – we didn’t always win, we went to quarter finals, semi finals, and eventually we got to a final which we won.

“So, I am hoping to get the opportunity to try and do that again.”

The Toffees face the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Moyes’ former side, West Ham, in the final few games of the season, and they have shown that they can compete with major teams throughout the campaign.