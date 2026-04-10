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Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has explained his surprising decision to add just two fresh faces to the backroom staff at Spurs and not as many as he usually brings with him.

The north Londoners are currently wedged in a relegation battle as they sit 17th in the league table, only a point above 18th-positioned West Ham United.

Spurs have appointed ex-Brighton manager De Zerbi to keep them safe, as they are desperate to keep hold of their Premier League status.

One former Premier League star urged Tottenham to look beyond the Italian boss due to his temperament issues, but now it is all on De Zerbi to guide the north Londoners to safety.

Former Spurs star Jamie O’Hara has advised the 46-year-old to focus on organisation to get the team over the line.

De Zerbi has brought in Marcattilio Marcattilii, and Marcello Quinto as first team staff to help him for the rest of the campaign, instead of the six-to-seven-man team that he usually brings in with him.

The Italian boss has made it clear that he does not have much time to implement his ideas with a set of new coaching staff, as he insisted that he does not want to confuse the players with complicated instructions.

Game Competition Sunderland (A) Premier League Brighton (H) Premier League Wolves (A) Premier League Roberto De Zerbi’s first three games

The ex-Seagulls boss wants his players to play with courage, and he wants them to fight, stressing that he wants the Tottenham stars to fight for their pride.

“It is totally different, this situation, because we have no time to work like in Brighton time, or Marseille or any other place I have been [at]”, De Zerbi told a press conference (14:08) when he was asked about why he has brought in only two people on his coaching staff.

“I don’t want to put confusion inside of the players.

“They have to be with a clear plan of the game and not too much instruction and not too much to think – they have to run where the ball is.

“They have to play with courage, with personality, and they have to fight.

“My demand [from the players] is to show the right spirit.”

One Spurs legend hit back at the De Zerbi critics and wants to see the Italian take the north London team to the heights they hit under Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham are set for a visit to the Stadium of Light on Sunday to face Sunderland and it remains to be seen if De Zerbi’s methods will be able to hand Spurs their first Premier League victory of 2026.