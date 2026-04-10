Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel believes that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Mikey Moore is going to play a big part if the Glasgow side are going to win the Scottish Premiership title.

Joining from Tottenham on loan in the summer, Moore did not enjoy a particularly good start to his Rangers career under then boss Russell Martin.

Former striker Ross McCormack namechecked Moore among others, who were part of what he saw as shocking recruitment at Ibrox.

As then manager Martin persisted with his decision to pick Moore ahead of others, Andy Halliday even suggested that a pre-agreed amount of game time with Tottenham could be the cause.

However, there has been a remarkable turnaround since, with Danny Rohl being able to bring about the best out of the 18-year-old.

In 27 Scottish Premiership games, Moore has been able to find the back of the net six times from down the flanks.

Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus has acknowledged the transformation, insisting that Moore has really grown in stature and confidence.

Booked against Minute Ludogorets 61st Celtic 63rd Hearts 90th Mikey Moore’s bookings this season

Dalziel, while describing the change, said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (31.42): “Incredible turnaround.

“When he first came on the scene, you were thinking – “oh here we go, another wonder kid, up from a top English Premier League team. Won’t cut it’.

“He has been absolutely brilliant for Rangers, probably the most important player just now, a game changer, match-winner.

“He has been brilliant for Rangers so far.

“You can see the lad is now playing with that sort of freedom, confidence, the fans love him, everything about it.”

Dalziel noted that improved performances have led some to push Moore’s potential price tag even further upwards, while he does feel that if Rangers are to win the league then the Spurs man is going to have a big part to play in it.

“And he has certainly shown why they were going on about someone saying, ‘the young kid already is worth 10m quid.’ I am not saying that. That is what a coach was on about.

“But he has been really, really a top player for Rangers in recent what months, you would say.

“He is going to play a big, big part if Rangers are going to win this title.“

What Tottenham have planned for Moore remains to be seen and could largely depend on what division they are playing their football in next season.

Rangers do not have an option to buy Moore and will need to sit at the table with Tottenham if they wish to keep hold of him beyond the end of the campaign.