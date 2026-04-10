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Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has identified the key factor for the Black Cats as they prepare to face an unfamiliar Tottenham Hotspur side under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, stressing that real-time adaptation from his players will be decisive.

Le Bris and his side have enjoyed a standout campaign in the top flight since their promotion, collecting eleven wins and moving on to 43 points, leaving them with no concern of an immediate return to the Championship.

Tottenham, by contrast, are enduring a difficult season, sitting just a point above West Ham United, who occupy 18th place in the table.

Following the sacking of Thomas Frank in February, Igor Tudor was appointed but failed to deliver a win in his five league games in charge, leading to his dismissal last month.

The north London club’s third managerial appointment of the campaign has come in the form of De Zerbi, who last managed Brighton in the Premier League in the 2022/23 season, guiding them to European qualification for the first time in the club’s history.

However, Simon Jordan has insisted that it is not an elite appointment, while Richard Keys has also criticised the move and questioned the Italian’s credentials.

The 46-year-old is set to take charge of his first match as Spurs boss on Sunday against the Black Cats, who arrive buoyed by a derby-day high after beating Newcastle United 2-1 on their own turf in the Tyne and Wear derby.

Played/Managed Italy Romania Ukraine England France Countries Roberto De Zerbi has played or managed in

With the meeting set to be the Italian’s first game in charge of the Lilywhites, Le Bris highlighted the difficulty of preparation given there is virtually no material available to analyse under De Zerbi’s tenure so far.

He explained that while De Zerbi’s broader stylistic traits and individual player profiles remain familiar, the lack of new reference points makes it difficult to pinpoint clear patterns in and out of possession ahead of the fixture.

As a result, he emphasised that the contest is likely to hinge on his side’s capacity to adapt and respond in real time, rather than lean on extensive pre-match scouting material.

The Sunderland boss said at a press conference (14:02): “It’s not easy to prepare because we don’t have games to analyse from Tottenham, but we know the style of play, we know the players, so we can try to connect both and identify some patterns, out of possession and in possession, to help the players if it happens on the pitch.

“You will have some references to manage opportunities and problems, but probably the main ability of the squad will be the adaptation in real time, which I think is one of the most important in football.

“So you have your knowledge, you have your references in possession and out of possession, and if you are prepared, maybe you can identify patterns before, but in this case it won’t be possible

“So it’s about the ability to react and adapt, and I think it will be really interesting.”

Pape Matar Sarr, who picked up an injury while on international duty, was spotted training with the squad and is expected to feature in De Zerbi’s plans on Sunday.

Spurs are still searching for their first win of the calendar year, with the former Marseille coach under pressure to deliver quickly if they are to drive away from danger.

It will not be an easy task against a Sunderland side who have taken two wins from their last three games and have been instructed by Le Bris to leave everything on the pitch whenever they pull on the Black Cats shirt, ensuring a stern test awaits at the Stadium of Light.