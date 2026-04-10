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Former Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has confidence in the Whites to get a result at Manchester United and believes they have everything needed to survive this season.

Leeds are currently in a relegation battle with Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, as they find themselves 15th in the Premier League table.

The Whites have failed to register a win in their last six Premier League matches, but recently defeated the Hammers 4-2 on penalties in the FA Cup to reach the semi-final stage and boost confidence.

With seven Premier League games left to play until the end of the season, Leeds will travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on 13th April.

In their last meeting, the Whites were held to a 1-1 draw against the Red Devils at Elland Road, despite taking the lead in the 62nd minute, through Brenden Aaronson.

Dallas believes that Leeds are in a strong position and the team have more than enough to avoid relegation to the Championship.

The former Leeds star feels that the Whites cannot focus on the teams around them at the moment, and he is confident they can get a result against Manchester United on Monday.

Result Competition Leeds 1-1 Man Utd Premier League Man Utd 0-0 Leeds Friendly Man Utd 2-0 Leeds Friendly Leeds-Man Utd recent meetings

Dallas told BBC Radio Leeds: “They are in a really strong position.

“They are more than capable, they have shown they can compete at the highest level.

“The hardest thing is to do it consistently but this team have more than enough to stay up.

“They can’t look at what is happening around them and focus all their energy into what is ahead of them.

“They will be OK. I’m confident they can go to Man Utd on Monday and get a result.”

Leeds are just four points above the relegation zone and Whites legend Jon Newsome claims the club need better game management, due to often conceding goals late in matches.

Daniel Farke has seen his men struggle to pick up wins on the road this term, with just one victory away from Elland Road in the Premier League so far.

As such, Leeds will start as big underdogs against a Manchester United side looking to wrap up a Champions League spot.

Leeds and Manchester United have a long-lasting rivalry and both clubs are set to lock horns in a pre-season friendly on 12th August at Croke Park in Dublin.

Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox has expressed his excitement about the clash.