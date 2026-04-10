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Newcastle United ‘are in concrete talks’ with the agents of Serbian teenager Ognjen Ugresic, who is also wanted by French giants Marseille.

Still just 19, the Partizan Belgrade academy graduate is being widely tipped as the next big thing to come out of Serbia.

He has already notched up 48 senior appearances for the Serbian club, making 12 goal contributions, despite his tender years.

A number of clubs have been linked with holding interest in the promising central midfielder, whose deal with Partizan Belgrade has another four years left to run.

Now, according to Fussball Europa, Newcastle and Marseille ‘are in concrete talks’ with the teenager’s agents as they consider making a move to sign him this summer.

The Magpies face needing to pay a significant fee if they proceed as Partizan Belgrade are ‘demanding a transfer fee of €15m’ in order to let him go.

It is suggested that because of Ugresic’s playing style he has been compared to England star Jude Bellingham.

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He can operate as a central midfielder and as an attacking midfielder, with solid dribbling skills and intelligence within games.

Newcastle have made targeting young talents a priority as they try to snap up players before their values become inflated.

It now remains to be seen whether an official bid for Ugresic is on the cards for Newcastle.

Newcastle may experience significant change in the engine room this summer amid suggestions they may have to cash in on one or more top players.

Italy international Sandro Tonali is in demand and former Newcastle star Steve Howey believes that European qualification could be key to keeping him at the club.

Newcastle will not have the wealth that comes with the Champions League though, regardless of whether they do make Europe, as qualification looks unlikely.

Tonali was linked with a move away from St James’ Park in January as well.

His agents spoke with Arsenal and the Gunners tried to get their hands on him but without any final outcome.

Ugresic would be a long-term investment for the Magpies, with the idea being to develop him with time.